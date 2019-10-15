$0.56 EPS Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $757.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,851.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

