$0.52 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Busey reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BUSE stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. First Busey has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director David J. Downey purchased 7,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,172.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

