$0.32 EPS Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSE:COLD opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

