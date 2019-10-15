$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.26.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 138,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,249. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90, a PEG ratio of 63.53 and a beta of -0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

