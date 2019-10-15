-$0.17 EPS Expected for McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.14). McDermott International posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,381. The company has a market cap of $370.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. McDermott International has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

