-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). ANCHIANO THERAP/S posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11.

Several research firms have commented on ANCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANCN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

