$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE BRG traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 3,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,186. The stock has a market cap of $261.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.36. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 243.33 and a quick ratio of 243.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

