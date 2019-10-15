-$0.05 EPS Expected for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Greco purchased 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,040 and have sold 74,164 shares valued at $155,586. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

