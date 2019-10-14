Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given a $138.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) has been assigned a $138.00 price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $130.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,641. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 150,235 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

