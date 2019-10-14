ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $379.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. ZIX has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $166,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $4,787,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZIX by 702.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,368 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $2,180,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

