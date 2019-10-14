ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZIOP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 712,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,224. The company has a market capitalization of $689.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20,325.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.