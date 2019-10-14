Zacks: Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medalist Diversified REIT an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDRR shares. ValuEngine raised Medalist Diversified REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on Medalist Diversified REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 63.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter valued at about $3,856,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

