Zacks: J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J Alexanders an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Alexanders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J Alexanders during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. J Alexanders has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.71.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). J Alexanders had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $62.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J Alexanders will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

