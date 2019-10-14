Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,413. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $403.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brightcove by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brightcove by 204.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brightcove by 13.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

