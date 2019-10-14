Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLSYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Telstra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 8,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,068. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. Telstra has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

