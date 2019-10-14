Zacks Investment Research Lowers Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SATS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Echostar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.75. 185,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,006. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.80 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Echostar’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echostar will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the second quarter worth $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the second quarter worth $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the second quarter worth $116,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Echostar by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

