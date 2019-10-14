Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 481,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,505. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 13,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $125,998.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

