Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company anticipates gaining from solid product portfolio, operational execution, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR), and acquired assets in fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year is projected to be $460-$475 million, above $443 million recorded in fiscal 2019. However, it predicts product line simplification initiatives to adversely impact sales by 150-200 bps in fiscal 2020. Core sales are predicted to rise in a low-single digit versus 6% growth in fiscal 2019. The Process & Motion Control segment might suffer from weakness in the industrial distribution business in Europe. Also, forex woes remain concerning. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the company have been lowered for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.”

Get Rexnord alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Rexnord from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of RXN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 321,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,149. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rexnord by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after buying an additional 105,527 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after buying an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rexnord by 39.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.