Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL remained flat at $$11.79 during trading on Friday. 183,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $388.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.52. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $257,534.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

