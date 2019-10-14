Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) to Sell

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “
Separately, ValuEngine raised ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Company Profile
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.
