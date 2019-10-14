Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) to Sell

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of APNHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. 3,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

