Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.26. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. PetIQ’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

PetIQ stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.24. 81,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $730.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,200. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in PetIQ by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in PetIQ by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in PetIQ by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 646,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

