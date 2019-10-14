Zacks: Brokerages Expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. FireEye reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

Shares of FEYE stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 2,424,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,500. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.61.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

