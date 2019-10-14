Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will report $427.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.12 million. PQ Group posted sales of $427.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PQ Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PQ Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,015. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

