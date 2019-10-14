Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will post sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on GAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $14.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at $130,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,013. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

