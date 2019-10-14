Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Herbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,390 shares of company stock worth $68,997. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avangrid by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.57. 133,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

