Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will report $6.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.01 million to $6.38 million. Alcentra Capital posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $25.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.54 million to $25.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.92 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Alcentra Capital stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.55. Alcentra Capital has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABDC. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

