Zacks: Analysts Expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to report $131.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $131.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year sales of $527.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.80 million to $529.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $552.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twin River Worldwide.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRWH shares. Union Gaming Research started coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of Twin River Worldwide stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

In related news, insider Stephen H. Capp acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.