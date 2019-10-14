Zacks: Analysts Expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.89. Total posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Total by 0.7% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Total by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Total by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Total by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 5.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Total has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

