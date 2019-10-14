Zacks: Analysts Expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Livexlive Media posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIVX. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Livexlive Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livexlive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of LIVX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.54. 1,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 80,999 shares of company stock valued at $200,354 over the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 643.4% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 273,055 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.