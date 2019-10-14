Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 68.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,063.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AGFS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.35. 208,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,724. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.