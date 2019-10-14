Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $463,800.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $463,800.00.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $475,800.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Howard Lerman sold 25,237 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $427,262.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $531,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $530,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $965,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $635,700.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $564,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $583,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $603,000.00.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.48. 7,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

