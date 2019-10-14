Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,300 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 30th total of 764,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $25.43. 73,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $867.26 million and a PE ratio of -16.95.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 89,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $2,370,032.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $100,840.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,010 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,028. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

