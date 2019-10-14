Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.42.

XENE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.27. 144,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,050. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $210.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 7,600 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $70,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,972.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $47,243.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,722.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,087 shares of company stock valued at $216,766 in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

