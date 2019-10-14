XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut XBiotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ XBIT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.54. 77,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $354.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.44.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

