Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $8,400.40 or 1.00157162 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.80 million and $82,785.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037265 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00091323 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001286 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00129906 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001178 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002346 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 571 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

