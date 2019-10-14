Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €195.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €195.80 ($227.67).

Wirecard stock traded down €2.05 ($2.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €140.00 ($162.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €147.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €140.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a twelve month high of €187.00 ($217.44).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

