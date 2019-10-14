Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 98.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 83,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 77,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,912.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

WTFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

