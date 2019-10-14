Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSR shares. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 4,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.