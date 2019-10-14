WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMWH has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,344.17 ($30.63).

SMWH traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,082 ($27.21). The company had a trading volume of 303,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,134. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,222 ($29.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,979.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,032.43.

In other news, insider Stephen Clarke sold 47,799 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($27.95), for a total transaction of £1,022,420.61 ($1,335,973.62).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

