Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westport Fuel for the third quarter and 2019 have been increasing in the past month. The company is well positioned to meet the growing demand for fuel systems and components. Westport HPDI 2.0 offers an environment-friendly robust performance for heavy-duty trucks. This is likely to position the company favorably, owing to a suite of market-ready alternative fuel products across all segments of transportation. Further, the company regularly undertakes acquisitions and divestments to develop technologies and edge on non-core businesses. These divestments enable the company to maintain focus on the transportation sector. However, high SG&A expenses as well as negative cash flow from operations are concerns for Westport Fuel. Persistent rise in expenses are likely to hurt the company’s margins.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPRT. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $4.00 price target on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $320.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

