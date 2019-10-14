Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

WNEB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 4,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $251.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.21. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.59.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

