Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $20.78. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wendys shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 3,992,881 shares traded.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

Get Wendys alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.5% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 116.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 10.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

About Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.