Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $20.78. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wendys shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 3,992,881 shares traded.
WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.
Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.
About Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.