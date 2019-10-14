Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.39

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $5.38. Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 96.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 102,580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund by 21.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Global Dividend Oppty Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

