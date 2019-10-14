Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,138 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

INFI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,792. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

