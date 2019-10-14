Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 21,485 Shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LRAD were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRAD shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In other LRAD news, Director Scott L. Anchin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRAD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 million, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.29. LRAD Corp has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. LRAD had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LRAD Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

