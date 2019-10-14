Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 54.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of RFDI stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,112. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1883 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.