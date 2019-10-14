Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $101,000 Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,042,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. 106,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,630. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.82. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.52% and a return on equity of 4,958.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.04340 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

