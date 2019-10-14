WEIR GRP PLC/S’s (WEGRY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. WEIR GRP PLC/S’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

