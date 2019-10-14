Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental (CON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Continental (ETR: CON) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2019 – Continental was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2019 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Continental was given a new €123.00 ($143.02) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Continental was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Continental was given a new €123.00 ($143.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Continental was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Continental was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Continental was given a new €135.00 ($156.98) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2019 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2019 – Continental was given a new €123.00 ($143.02) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Continental was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2019 – Continental was given a new €118.00 ($137.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Continental was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Continental stock traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €115.78 ($134.63). The stock had a trading volume of 437,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Continental AG has a fifty-two week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

