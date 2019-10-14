Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS: FNMA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2019 – Federal National Mortgage Association was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2019 – Federal National Mortgage Association was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/8/2019 – Federal National Mortgage Association was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

10/3/2019 – Federal National Mortgage Association was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

9/30/2019 – Federal National Mortgage Association was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Federal National Mortgage Association had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Federal National Mortgage Association was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Federal National Mortgage Association was given a new $2.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FNMA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. 2,076,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,358,988. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal National Mortgage Association will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.